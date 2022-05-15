Rams Qualify in 36 events for State Meet

The Dubois boys held their own in a runner-up finish at the Class 1A West Regional track meet in Shoshoni last Friday and Saturday. The Rams tallied 117.5 points for second place behind a solid Burlington team with 150.5 points.

The Lady Rams were fifth with 65 and Western Heritage Lutheran Academy ninth with 28 points.

Maren Baker was the lone Fremont County girl to win an individual gold medal. Baker won the pole vault at a height of 8-6.

Two strong girls teams battled event to event over the weekend with Saratoga pulling ahead of Cokeville 145 to 130 in total points to win the team title.

Cokeville was paced by freshman phenom Bryli Groll who won the 400, 800, and 1600 meter runs.

The Rams found a champion in the 300-meter hurdles in sophomore Wyatt Trembly. Trembly was third in the 110-meter high hurdles and second in the 400-meter dash. Dubois senior Max Claar finished second in both throws and qualified in the 400 meter dash {h/t Randy Tucker}

Dubois picked up additional points in the field events where Max Claar was runner-up in both the shot and discus. Cody Wright cleared 6-0 for the first time this season, tying in height for first place in the high jump, but finished second on total misses. He was second in the triple jump as well with a leap of 40-5.75. Ryan Wells had a good meet too, taking third in both the long and triple jumps.

Class 1A West Regional Track Meet Girls Teams Scores: 1. Saratoga 145, 2. Cokeville 130, 3. Burlington 93, 4. Encampment 69, 5. Dubois 65, 6. Little Snake River 44, 7. Farson 33, 8. Meeteetse 32, 9. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy 28, 10. Ten Sleep 11

100 Meter Dash: 1. Emmie Barnes, COK 13.5, 7. Evelynn Lehto, WHLA 14.81, 8. Kelsey Parmely, WHLA 14.88

200 Meter Dash: 1. Brynn Preator, BUR 29.22, 5. Evelynn Lehto, WHLA 31.29, 7. Kelsey Parmely, WHLA 32.55, 8. Sydney Mortimor, WHLA 33.74 Western Heritage Lutheran Academy’s Kesley Parmely leads teammate Sydney Mortimor around the curve in the 200 meter finals {H/T Randy Tucker}

400 Meter Dash: 1. Bryli Groll, COK 1:01.64, 4. Summer Halmay, DUB 1:06.71, 8. Sydney Mortimor, WHLA 1:13.06

800 Meter Run: 1. Bryli Groll, COK 2:30.24

1600 Meter Run: 1. Bryli Groll, COK 5:36.93

3200 Meter Run: 1. Madison Teichman, SAR 12:56.13

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Emmie Barnes, COK 15.91, 7. Jessie Vold, WHLA 19.77 Jessie Vold cleared a hurdle for Western Heritage Lutheran Academy in the 100 meter finals {h/t Randy Tucker}

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Whitney Bennett, SAR 47.26, 3. Molly Sanchez, DUB 52.14, 8. Sydney Mortimor, WHLA 1:00.02

4×100 Meter Relay: 1.Cokeville 57.99, 5. Dubois 59.96

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cokeville 4:28.88, 3. Dubois 4:55.31

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Saratoga 12:34.58

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Saratoga 4:43.46, 5. Dubois 5:12.42 West 1A/2A Meet officials Joe White, Justin Walker, Tony Garber {h/t Randy Tucker}

High Jump: 1. Breanne Walker, BUR 4-1, 6. Emma Beazley / Summer Halmay, DUB 4-4

Pole Vault: 1. Maren Baker, DUB 8-6

Long Jump: 1. Emmie Barnes, COK 15-6.25, 2. Kelsey Parmely, WHLA 14-8, 5. Evelyn Lehto, WHLA 14-1.5

Triple Jump: 1. Whitney Bennett, SAR 33-6, 7. Maren Baker, DUB 29-9.75

Shot Put: 1. Kristie Jordan, ENC 35-4, 6. Sienna Seabolt, DUB 28-8, 7. Mia Jory, DUB 28-2, 8. Jorie Hess, DUB 27-11.5

Discus: 1. Jaycee Erving, MEET 98-11, 4. Jorie Hells, DUB 90-11, 6. Sienna Seabolt, DUB 81-4, 7. Emma Beazley, DUB 7-5

Class 1A West Regional Track Meet Boys Team Scores: 1. Burlington 150.5, 2. Dubois 117.5, 3. Little Snake River 100.5, 4. Cokeville 99, 5. Encampment 62.5, 6. Saratoga 58, 7. Farson 43, 8. Meeteetse 38, 9. Ten Sleep 7, 10. Fort Washakie 3

100 Meter Dash: 1. Clayton Edwards, BUR 11.44

200 Meter Dash: 1. Clayton Edwards, BUR 22.88, 6. Cody Wright, DUB 25.37, 7. Kaleb Gleim, DUB 26.27, 8. Dre Sanderson, DUB 27.04 The Dubois girls 4×400 meter relay team watched teammates Cody Wright and Drew Sanderson race in the 200 meter dash finals {h/t Randy Tucker}

400 Meter Dash: 1. Jack Dayton, COK 52.54, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 53.32, 7. Max Claar, DUB 57.30

800 Meter Run: 1. Drake Plowman, COK 2:08.64

1600 Meter Run:1. Grant Bartlett, SAR 4:48.94

3200 Meter Run: 1. Grant Bartlett, SAR 10:38.69, 6. Jalen Tillman, FW 11:19.49

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Tanner Brown, COK 15.72, 3. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 16.62, 7. Gavin Clause, DUB 23.52

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 41.86

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Little Snake River 45.87, 3. Dubois 49.19 Cody Wright handed off to Wyatt Trembly on the anchor leg of the Dubois 4×400 meter relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cokeville 3:44.53, 2. Dubois 3:46.08

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Burlington 9:12.78, 4. Dubois 11:04.19,

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Farson 4:02.75, 6. Dubois 4:28.76

High Jump: 1. Clayton Edwards, BUR 6-0, 2. Cody Wright, DUB 6-0, 8. Ethan Howard, DUB 5-2

Pole Vault: 1. Kyler Winters, BUR 10-6, 4. Dre Sanderson, DUB 9-6, 6. Siler Hess, DUB 7-0

Long Jump: 1. Dace Bennett, MEET 20-9.25, 3. Ryan Wells, DUB 19-2

Triple Jump: 1. Kannadis Peroulis, LSR 41-1, 2. Cody Wright, DUB 40-5.75, 3. Ryan Wells, DUB 39-5

Shot Put: 1. Quade Jordan, ENC 49-1, 2. Max Claar, DUB 42-8, 5. Jack Hinkle, DUB 40-11

Discus: 1. Quade Jordan, ENC 141-1, 2. Max Claar, DUB 130-11, 4. Jack Hinkle, DUB 127-6