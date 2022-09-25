Rams punch ticket to the Big Dance

The second-ranked Dubois Rams moved to 3-1 on the season and picked up their second South Conference 6-man football win of the season in a 72-18 runaway against the Eden-Farson Pronghorns at home last Saturday afternoon. The Rams take the field {h/t Adria Trembly}

The Rams have just a single loss on the season to top-ranked, unbeaten, defending state champion Little Snake River and it was a close one in the second week of the season.

This win over the Pronghorns was special, qualifying the Rams for the post-season. Dubois beat Encampment last week and has just Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow Miners remaining on the South Conference Schedule.

Johan Oard jumped to tip a Farson pass {h/t Adria Trembly}

The Miners are winless on the season and in fifth place currently in the five-team South Conference. Four teams from each of the state’s two 6-man conferences qualify for the playoffs so the Eden Farson win clinched a playoff berth for Dubois. If the season plays out as it should, they’ll host the number three team from the North Conference in the opening round of the playoffs. Kaden Chamley jumped for a pass {h/t Adria Trembly}

Farson has fielded solid teams in the past but the last two times they meet Dubois, the Rams rolled over them. Saturday’s game featured a running clock in the second half with the 45-point mercy rule in effect. Clayton Rux powered against a pair of Pronghorn defenders {h/t Adria Trembly}

Dubois scored 10 touchdowns in the game, but none came via their own passing. They did score on a pair of interception returns, one by Ryan Wells late in the game from 20-yards and the other a 47-yard pick-six by Kaden Chamley. Kaleb Gleim looked for an opening {h/t Adria Trembly}

Dubois completed just a single pass in seven attempts on the game, a throw from Wyatt Trembly to Wells for 28 yards.

But the running game dominated. Trembly tallied six touchdowns on just 17 carries and gained a total of 259 yards. Wells picked up 56 yards on just a pair of carries, and Jonah Oard and Kaleb Gleim each scored a rushing touchdown. Ryan Wells intercepted a pass late in the game {h/t Adria Trembly}

Dubois ran just 31 plays in the entire game, but that was more than enough to subdue the Pronghorns. Ryan Wells and Wyatt Trembly took a break on a hot afternoon in the High Country {h/t Adria Trembly}

Kicking extra points with just four blockers is a challenge, but Nick Navas is emerging as one of the best in all of Wyoming 6-man football. He converted six of his 10 attempts to add a dozen points to the home side of the scoreboard.

Nick Navas had a busy day kicking off {h/t Adria Trembly}

Clayton Rux didn’t score, but has a monster of a defensive game with a pair of fumble recoveries and 22 total tackles, 14 assisted, and eight solo.

Joining Rux in an excellent team defensive effort were Gleim with 16 tackles, Oard 14, Trembly 12, and Wells 11. Chamley almost completed a team-wide double-figure tackle total picking up nine assisted. Wyatt Trembly bowled over a trio of Pronghorn defenders {h/t Adria Trembly}

Dubois hosts long time rival Meeteetse next Saturday at 2 p.m.

Meeteetse is the team that brought 6-man football to Wyoming originally, playing their first couple of seasons in Montana before it became a WHSAA sanctioned event. Wyatt Trembly battled for extra yards {h/t Adria Trembly}