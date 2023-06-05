Rams Battle in the Panhandle

Fremont County was well represented with three players from Dubois competing in the annual Wyoming – Nebraska 6-Man All-Star Game last weekend at Chadron State College. The Cornhuskers handled the Cowboys 52-16 in a rare lopsided final.
Kaden Chamley, Clayton Rux, and Ryan Wells all graduating seniors off the Rams’ semi-final team last fall played well, and accounted for both of Wyoming’s touchdowns.
Trailing 12-0 entering the second period, Wells connected with Chamley on a 30-yard scoring strike to cut the margin to 12-8 after the ensuing two-point conversion kick, but that was as close as Wyoming would get in the contest.
Nebraska reeled off 34 unanswered points before Wells caught an 18-yard pass from Seth Wardell of Burlington for the game’s only other Wyoming score.
Wyoming led the series 6-5 going into Friday night’s contest and had a three-game win streak before the loss.
Wyoming 0 8 8 0 – 16
Nebraska 12 22 12 6 – 52
First Quarter
NEB – Dylan Naslund (Cody-Kilgore) 20-pass from Noah Eggleston (S-E-M) (kick failed).
NEB 0 Carson Glunz (Wallace) 8-pass from Eggleston (kick failed).
Second Quarter
WYO – Kaden Chamley (Dubois) 30-pass from Ryan Wells (Dubois) (kick good).
NEB—Chandler Page (Parkview Christian) 43-run (Johnny Vargas kick).
NEB – Page 12-run (Kick failed)
NEB – Kellen Eggleston (S-E-M) 22-pass from Ben Ely (Red Cloud) (Vargas kick).
Third Quarter
NEB – Kellen Eggleston 39-pass from Noah Eggleston (kick failed)
NEB – Ely 25-run (kick failed)
WYO – Wells 18 pass from Seth Wardell (Burlington) (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
NEB – Andy Maloley (Pawnee City) 25 pass from Noah Eggelston (kick failed)
Wyoming 6-man All-Star Roster
Dubois
Ryan Wells
Kaden Chamley
Clayton Rux
Little Snake River
Kannadis Peroulis
Hadley Meyers
David Hernandez
Wade Corson
Hulett
MJ Ulmer
Hunter Reilly
Burlington
Seth Wardell
Cohen Schlenker
Carson Jones
Pablo Mendez
Encampment
Benjamin Wagy
Farson-Eden
Matthew Smith
Simeon Stotts