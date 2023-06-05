Rams Battle in the Panhandle

Fremont County was well represented with three players from Dubois competing in the annual Wyoming – Nebraska 6-Man All-Star Game last weekend at Chadron State College. The Cornhuskers handled the Cowboys 52-16 in a rare lopsided final. Clayton Rux turned up field on a reception – h/t Adria Trembly

Kaden Chamley, Clayton Rux, and Ryan Wells all graduating seniors off the Rams’ semi-final team last fall played well, and accounted for both of Wyoming’s touchdowns. Ryan Wells turned to hand off the ball behind blocks from Clayton Rux and Kaden Chamley – h/t Adria Trembly

Trailing 12-0 entering the second period, Wells connected with Chamley on a 30-yard scoring strike to cut the margin to 12-8 after the ensuing two-point conversion kick, but that was as close as Wyoming would get in the contest.

Advertisement

Ryan Wells turned to hand off behind a block by Kaden Chamley

Nebraska reeled off 34 unanswered points before Wells caught an 18-yard pass from Seth Wardell of Burlington for the game’s only other Wyoming score. Clayton Rux closed in for a tackle – h/t Adria Trembly

Wyoming led the series 6-5 going into Friday night’s contest and had a three-game win streak before the loss. Ryan Wells, Clayton Rux and Kaden Chamley huddled with Wade Corson of Littel Snake River – h/t Adria Trembly

Wyoming 0 8 8 0 – 16

Nebraska 12 22 12 6 – 52

Advertisement

First Quarter

NEB – Dylan Naslund (Cody-Kilgore) 20-pass from Noah Eggleston (S-E-M) (kick failed).

NEB 0 Carson Glunz (Wallace) 8-pass from Eggleston (kick failed).

Advertisement

Second Quarter

WYO – Kaden Chamley (Dubois) 30-pass from Ryan Wells (Dubois) (kick good).

NEB—Chandler Page (Parkview Christian) 43-run (Johnny Vargas kick).

Advertisement

NEB – Page 12-run (Kick failed)

NEB – Kellen Eggleston (S-E-M) 22-pass from Ben Ely (Red Cloud) (Vargas kick).

Third Quarter

NEB – Kellen Eggleston 39-pass from Noah Eggleston (kick failed)

NEB – Ely 25-run (kick failed)

WYO – Wells 18 pass from Seth Wardell (Burlington) (kick good)

Fourth Quarter

NEB – Andy Maloley (Pawnee City) 25 pass from Noah Eggelston (kick failed)

Wyoming 6-man All-Star Roster

Dubois

Ryan Wells

Kaden Chamley

Clayton Rux

Little Snake River

Kannadis Peroulis

Hadley Meyers

David Hernandez

Wade Corson

Hulett

MJ Ulmer

Hunter Reilly

Burlington

Seth Wardell

Cohen Schlenker

Carson Jones

Pablo Mendez

Encampment

Benjamin Wagy

Farson-Eden

Matthew Smith

Simeon Stotts