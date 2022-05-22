Ram tough at Class 1-A State Track

The Class 1-A division had some surprises at the state track meet with Southeast Gosen and Lingle Ft. Laramie posting five combined new state records over the weekend in spite of some of the worst weather to ever hamper the state finals.

Southeast sprinter Ryan Clapper set a new state 1-A division record with a blazing 21.79 in the 200 meter dash. He ran the anchor leg in Southeast’s state championship 4×100 relay, which finished with a new state division mark of 43.36. Shelby Ekwall shattered the 1-A shot put record with a throw of 41-8.75.

Lingle’s Kyland Fuller narrowly missed the 49 second threshold with a 50.02 in the 1-A 400 meter then, then anchored Lingle’s 4×400 meter relay team a couple of hours later in a new class 1-A best of 3:27.43.

The two Goshen County schools, separated by Torrington finished in the top spots with Lingle winning and Southeast second.

The Dubois boys finished a strong season in sixth place behind hurdles, relays, and field events. Cody Wright approached the high jump pit {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Rams were led by sophomore Wyatt Trembly’s second place finish in the 300 meter hurdles, but the Rams earned points in every field event and scored in a pair of relays. Trembly tallied the only points on a track devoid of hurdles with a fourth-place finish in the 400 meter dash.

The Lady Rams finished in a 10th place tie with Encampment. Molly Sanchez was the highest individual finisher with a fourth in the 300 meter hurdles, and Maren Baker earned a fifth in the pole vault. Dubois scored in the 4×100, 4×400, and 4×800 meter relays as well. Dubois 4×400 meter relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

The meet featured dangerous conditions in the jumping, throwing, and hurdling events with sub-freezing temperatures, mixed snow, ice, and rain on the facilities, and an overall slippery venue.

Rescheduling piled up many events on Friday, but Saturday’s finals were tolerable.

Class 1-A Girls Team Scores: 1. Saratoga 128, 2. Southeast 104, 3. Lingle Ft. Laramie / Cokeville 86, 5. Upton 63, 6. Kaycee 56, 7. Burlington 34, 8. Hulett 32, 9. Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow, 27. 10. Dubois/Encampment 21, 12.Farson-Eden 12, 13. Meeteetse/Little Snake River 8, 15.Guernsey-Sunrise 6, 16. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy/Midwest 3, 18. Rock River 2, 19. Ten Sleep 1

100 Meter Dash: 1. Jordan Stoddard, SE 12.85

200 Meter Dash: 1. Jordan Stoddard, SE 26.43

400 Meter Dash: 1. Karcee Maya, KC 59.72, 7. Summer Halmay, DUB 1:03.94

800 Meter Run: 1. Bryli Groll, COK 2:24.27

1600 Meter Run: 1. Bryli Groll, COK 5:34.07

3200 Meter Run: 1.Madison Teichman, SAR 12:34.83

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Emmie Barnes, COK 15.75

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Whitney Bennett, SAR 46.10, 4. Molly Sanchez, DUB 50.19 Molly Sanchez placed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles {h//t Randy Tucker}

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Upton 53.59, 5. Dubois (Keira Wadge, Sienna Seabolt, Mia Jory, Molly Sanchez) 56.66

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Lingle Ft. Laramie 4:14.96, 6. Dubois (Emma Beazley, Summer Halmay, Mia Jory, Molly Sanchez) 4:48.41

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Hanna Elk Mountian Medicine Bow 11:02.60, 8. Dubois (Bell Norris, Emma Beazley, Whitney Wright, Mia Jory) 14:26.75

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Saratoga 4:41.84, 7. Dubois (Keira Wadge, Sienna Seabolt, Summer Halmay, Whitney Wright) 5:37.35

High Jump: 1. Jordan Stoddard, SE 5-4

Pole Vault: 1. Angie Logsdon, SE 9-0, 5. Maren Baker, DUB 7-6

Long Jump: 1. Jordan Stoddard, SE 18-8.25, 6. Evelyn Lehto, WHLA, 14-5

Triple Jump: 1. Whitney Bennett, SAR 34-6

Shot Put: 1. Shelby Ekwall, SE 41-8.75

Discus: 1. Izzy Spears, LFL 106-5

Class 1A Boys Team Scores: 1. Lingle Ft. Laramie 129.5, 2. Southeast 83, 3. Upton 76, 4. Burlington 75, 5. Cokeville 62, 6. Dubois 55.5, 7. Saratoga 50, 8. Little Snake River 45.5, 9. Encampment 30, 10.Meeteetse 24, 11. Hulett 16, 12. Midwest/Farson-Eden 13, 14. Kaycee 10.5, 15. Ten Sleep 9, 16. Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow 6, 17. Guernsey Sunrise 4

100 Meter Dash: 1. Ryan Clapper, SE 10.98

200 Meter Dash: 1. Ryan Clapper, SE 21.79

400 Meter Dash: 1. Kyland Fuller, LFL 50.02, 4. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 52.84

800 Meter Run: 1. Kyland Fuller, LFL 2:04.62

1600 Meter Run:1. Grant Barlett, SAR, 4:42.46

3200 Meter Run: 1. Grant Bartlett, SAR, 10:30.88

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Tanner Brown, COK 15.87, 3. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 16.55

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Louden Bremer, LFL 41.12, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 41.27

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Southeast 43.35, 6. Dubois (Dre Sanderson, Nick Navas, Ryan Wells, Kaleb Gleim) 49.28

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Lingle Ft. Laramie 3:27.43, 4. Dubois (Ryan Wells, Max Claar, Cody Wright, Wyatt Trembly) 3:43.20 Dubois Rams 4×400 meter relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Saratoga 8:58.82

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Lingle Ft. Laramie 4:01.64

High Jump: 1. Clayton Edwards, BUR 6-0, 3. Cody Wright, DUB 5-10

Pole Vault: 1. Jack Godfredson, BUR 11-6, 7. Dre Sanderson, DUB 10-0

Long Jump: 1. Lucas Brooks, UPT 20-10.25, 7. Ryan Wells, DUB 18-11.5

Triple Jump: 1. Lucas Brooks, UPT 42-2, 4. Ryan Wells, DUB 41-0, 5. Cody Wright, DUB 39-10

Shot Put: 1. Quade Jordan, ENC 47-2, 2. Max Claar, DUB 45-3.25, 8. Jack Hinkle, DUB 40-0.25 Jack Hinkle placed in both the shot put and discus {h/t Randy Tucker}

Discus: 1. Quade Jordan, ENC 129-2, 8. Jack Hinkle, DUB 106-4