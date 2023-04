(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, rain/snow showers continue across the state this morning, with most areas experiencing rain, and higher elevations seeing periods of snow.

Showers should dissipate by this evening, with skies clearing overnight.

High temperatures will be in the mid 40’s to lower 50’s today, with lows tonight in the lower to mid 30’s.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR