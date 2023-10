(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a storm will begin to bring snow to the mountains today, as well as rain and colder temperatures to northern and western Wyoming.

Snow levels will lower overnight, with snow accumulation expected for much of the area through Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s for most today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 49 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 30’s and upper 20’s. h/t NWSR