Raiders roll in shortened sweep of Rawlins Generals

The Riverton Raiders rolled over a young, rebuilding Rawlins Generals team Tuesday afternoon and early evening in a pair of shortened contests. Riverton won the opener 19-3 behind a four-hit performance from Ryan Cox.

In the late game, Brayden Baker pitches a shutout, handling the Generals 13-0 and yielding just three hits in 66 pitches.

The opener was called after three innings and the nightcap lasted just one more with four.

In both games, Riverton opened up with double-digit opening innings. They led the Generals 10-1 in the opener and 11-0 in the late game, nearly batter around twice in both of the bottom halves of the two first innings. A Rawlins baserunner jumped over a ground ball that was fielded by Riverton second-baseman Joel Bevers {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton’s offensive fireworks started early in the opener. After Joel Bevers reached on four consecutive balls, Jorey Anderson ripped a line drive over the left-field fence for a two-run home run.

Nathan Hutchison stepped to the plate and with the identical 2-2 count that Anderson had faced drove another line shot over the left-field fence just a few feet from where Anderson’s landed for another home run. Jorey Anderson waited for his pitch against Rawlins {h/t Randy Tucker}

The shots over the fence came to a stop, but Riverton put runners on the base via walks, with a pair hit by a pitch, and with singles from Hunter Hauck and Bevers before Hutchison drove the ball deep to left field again for a triple. When the bottom of the first ended, the Raiders held a 10-1 advantage.

Carter Noseep, Anderson, and Hauck all hit singles setting up a three-RBI blast by Hutchison again, deep over the left-field fence. Hutchison was ahead of the Rawlins pitcher all afternoon with his shots down the third-base line.

Hunter Hauck completed a pick off attempt at first base {h/t Randy Tucker}

Leading 17-3 entering the bottom of the third inning, Ryan Cox reached on a single to center, followed by doubles from Chrispter Reinig and Bevers. The game was called with Riverton leading 19-3.

Rawlins was mauled with lopsided scores over the previous weekend and both coaching staffs agreed to end play if the score was out of reach.

In the late game, it was over early with Riverton picking up three walks, five singles, a pair of doubles, and a triple in their opening at bat to build a quick 11-0 advantage. Carter Noseep snagged a fly ball in American Legion action at Roy Peck Field {h/t Randy Tucker}

Beau Anderson drilled the triple, Reinig and Darrick DeVries the doubles, and Jorey Anderson, Baker, DeVries, Noseep and Hauck the singles.

Riverton added two more runs in the second inning and Baker delivered a good performance on the mound with six strikeouts in just four innings.

Rawlins 0 0 0 0 – 0 3 4

Riverton 11 2 0 x – 13 9 0

Riverton Raiders – Joel Bevers 0-1, Jorey Anderson 1-1 S, Nathan Hutchison 0-1, Hunter Hauck 1-2 S, Blake Gantenbein 0-1, Darrick DeVries 2-2 S 2B, Carter Noseep 1-1 S, Bryce Mason 0-1, Brayden Baker 1-3 S, Beau Anderson 1-2 3B, Christopher Reining 2-2 S 2B, Branson Saltsgaver 0-1. Totals 9-18

Rawlins Generals – Weston Mathill 0-2, Brian Paulsen 2-2 2S, Connor Holcomb 0-2 Jake McCulloch 0-2, Lee Maestas 0-1, Chance Archuleta 0-2, Tommy Chizek 0-1, Jady Chizek 1-1 S, T Taffner 0-1. Totals 3-15

WP – Brayden Baker (66) 3H, 6K, 1BB

LP – Lee Maestas (78) 9H, 1K, 4BB, Connor Holcomb (14) 0H, 2K, 0BB

Christopher Reinig fielded a ground ball hit over Nathan Hutchison at shortstop {h/t Randy Tucker}

Rawlins 1 1 1 – 3 4 3

Riverton 10 7 2 – 19 12 1

Riverton Raiders – Bevers 2-2 S 2B, J. Anderson 2-2 S HR, Hutchison 3-3 3B 2-HR, Hauck 1-1 S, DeVries 0-2, Noseep 1-2 S, Baker 1-3 S, Cox 1-3 S, Reinig 1-1 2B. Totals 12-19

Rawlins Generals – Mathill 1-2 S, Paulson 1-1 S, Chizek 0-1, McCulloch 1-2 S, Holcomb 0-1, Maestas 1-1 S, Archuleta 0-2, Chizez 0-2, Taffner 0-1. Totals 4-13

WP – Ryan Cox (56) 4H, 2S, 1BB

LP – Tommy Chizek (75) 9H, 1K, 4BB, Jake McCulloch (10) 3H, 0K, 0BB