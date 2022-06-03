Raiders fall short in late game in Cody

The Riverton Raiders came close to figuring out the Cody Cubs in the night cap of a Wednesday double-header but fell to the host Park County squad 6-5 behind a pair of Cody runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to remain winless in four tries this season against the Cubs.

In the earlier contest, Cody ripped the ball all over, and out of the field in a 10-run rule 12-1 game in just five innings. Hunter Hauck’s double was the only hit for the Raiders in the opening game.

Earlier on Saturday in tournament play in Green River the Raiders fell 12-1 to the Powell Pioneers and 11-4 to the Lovell Mustangs. Riverton stands 1-6 on the season with their annual Roy Peck Tournament coming this weekend.

“I’m not worried about the lopsided scores this early in the season,” Raiders manager Wally Loftus said. “We haven’t been able to practice as much as we’d like with the weather, and without indoor facilities, we’re behind the other teams. The goal is to make it to state, and play well at the end of the season.” Raider assistant coach Eric Baker talked to the infield in a recent home game against Cody {h/t Wyatt Burichka}

In the late game Wednesday Brayden Baker reached on a walk in the second inning, with Carter Noseep driving a single to put men on first and second. An infield error on a hard shot by Nathan Hutchison scored both runners and the Raiders were in business 2-0.

Cody added a run in the bottom of the fourth to close the score to 2-1, and then added three more in their next at bat to lead 4-2.

Riverton answered in the top of the fifth with three runs of their own to lead 5-4.

With one out, Baker reached first on a pop fly to right field, Noseep hit a hard shot to the same spot and Beau Anderson tied the game on a one-hop double to left 4-4.

Anderson advanced to third, then timed a steal of home off a good jump to give the Raiders a 5-4 advantage. Riverton’s Brayden Baker avoided a Cody pickoff play {h/t Cody Enterprise}

The hopes for a Riverton win evaporated in the bottom of the fifth when the Cubs added two more runs on a pair of singles and a triple to regain the lead at 6-5. The score stayed that way in the top of the sixth with Hauck reaching on a single, and Darrick DeVries on a walk but both runners were stranded, ending the game.

“We’re playing well early in most games, but we have a lull in the later innings,” Loftus said. “We’re working on that.”

Riverton Raiders 0 2 0 0 0 3 0 – 5 7 2

Cody Cubs 0 0 0 1 3 2 x – 6 9 4

Riverton – Jorey Anderson 1-3 S, Christopher Reinig 0-3, Nathan Hutchison 0-2, Hunter Hauck 1-4 S, Darrick DeVries 0-2, Uriah Hines 0-4, Brayden Baker 2-3 2S, Carter Noseep 2-3 2S, Beau Anderson 1-2 2B. Totals 7-26

Cody – Reikes 3-3 3S, Johnston 2-4 S 2B, Schroeder 0-2, Phillips 1-3 S, Jarrett 1-4 S, McAlmond 0-2, Peterson 0-3, Schredec 1-2S , Duke 0-0, Bailey 0-1, Carlson 1-2 3B. Totals 9-26

WP – Jarrett (5) 2H, 2K, 5BB, McAlmond (2) 0H, 0K, 1BB, Schredec (38) 5H, 1K, 1BB

LP – Christopher Reinig (65) 5H 1K, 3BB, Nathan Hutchison (34) 4H, 1K, 2BB

Riverton Raiders 1 0 0 0 0 – 1 1 3

Cody Cubs 1 4 5 2 x – 12 11 1

Riverton – Joel Bevers 0-3, Anderson 0-2, Hutchison 0-1, Hauck 1-2 2B, Baker 0-2, Noseep 0-2, B. Anderson 0-2, Blake Gantenbein 0-1, DeVries 0-1, Reinig 0-1. Totals 1-17

Cody – Reinkes 2-4 2S, Johnsotn 2-4 2S, Schroeder -4-4 2S. 3B, HR, Phillips 2-4 2-2B, Schredec 0-2, McAlmond 0-1, Carlson 0-3, Peterson 1-2 S, Jarrett 0-2. Totals 11-24.

WP – Schroeder (57) 1H, 4K, 2BB, Bailey (9) 0H, 0K,0BB

LP – Blake Gantenbein (44) 6H, 0K,3BB, Darrick DeVries (51) 3H, 1K,4BB, Beau Anderson (21) 2H, 0K, 1BB