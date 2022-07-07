Raiders enter final tournament of the regular season at Douglas Friday

After winning three of four games against Green River, the Riverton Raiders take the top seed into the District Tournament at Green River on July 18.

The Raiders finish the regular season with a wood bat tournament at Douglas this weekend. Riverton opens play on Friday night at 7:30 pm against the host team from Douglas.

While the A team is concluding the regular season and entering district play, the B and C squads will both bet competing in their own state tournaments over the next two weeks.

Advertisement

The C team makes the long trek to Cheyenne next Wednesday for a possible five-day stand in the Capitol City. Christopher Reinig and Nathan Hutchison both had home runs against Green River {h/t Randy Tucker}

The B team enters a three-day state tournament at Powell beginning Thursday July 21.

In action before the Fourth of July holiday the Raiders up ended Green River 21-6 behind six RBIs from Jorey Anderson to open the series then swept the Knights via a 14-8 win behind five RBIs by Hunter Hauck.

In their only loss, the Raiders fell behind 8-1 in their opening game on July 2 but battled back to make it interesting in an 8-6 loss.

Home runs by Nathan Hutchison and Christopher Reinig highlighted the effort.

Advertisement

Hauck had another big effort in a final 17-7 win over the Knights, driving in seven runs behind a triple and a home run.