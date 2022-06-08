Raiders drop a pair in the Oil City

The Raiders dropped a pair of games in Casper Tuesday night, falling hard via the 10-run rule to Post 2 squad 17-7. Casper ripped Riverton pitching for 20 hits, including a home run, a triple and seven doubles.

The Raiders tied the game at two in the top of the second inning, but Casper found their timing at the plate in the third and fifth innings, tallying five in the third and six in the fifth to break the game open. Bryce Mason waited for his pitch in recent action {h/t Riverton Raiders}

Trailing 8-3, Riverton made it interesting for an inning, closing to 8-5 in the top of the fifth scoring a pair of runs without hitting the ball. Christopher Reinig was hit by a pitch, Nathan Hutchison walked then the duo advanced to second and third before a ground out by Hunter Hauck scored Reinig. An infield error on a ground ball by Carter Noseep sent Hutchison home but that was the end of the rally for the Raiders.

Casper jumped to a 14-7 lead in the bottom of the fifth then added three more in the sixth for the 10-run win.

Riverton committed five errors in the loss. Christopher Reining pitched in a recent game {h/t Riverton Raiders}

In the late game, Riverton gave Casper a much closer game but fell 11-7. Casper continued to rip Riverton pitching, with a dozen hits, but the Raiders fielded the ball better, committing just one error.

The Raiders ran into arguably the best pitcher they’ve seen so far this season in Smith. Smith fanned 10 Riverton batters, while allowing six hits in 73 pitches. Darrick DeVries dug in at home plate in a recent game {h/t Riverton Raiders}

The Raiders have a little fun ahead this Friday in an alumni game fundraiser at Roy Peck Field.

Riverton 0 2 0 1 2 2 – 7 4 5

Casper 2 0 5 1 6 3 – 17 20 2

Riverton – Joel Bevers 0-3, Garrett Jackson 0-0, Christopher Reinig 0-2, Nathan Hutchison 1-3 2B, Hunter Hauck 0-2, Ryan Cox 0-1, Darrick DeVries 1-3 2B, Carter Noseep 1-3 2B, Brayden Baker 1-2 S, Beau Anderson 0-2, Blake Gantenbein 0-3. Totals 4-23

Casper – Stokes 2-3 2-2B, Gifford 4-5 3-2B 2, Smith 3-5 S, 3B, HR, DePoorter 2-3 2S, Pexton 2-4 S2, Nichols 3-5 3S, Barthalamew 0-4, Berens 2-5 S 2B, Deveraux 2-3 2S. Totals 20-37

WP – Yates (76) 3H, 6K, 4BB, Davis (41) 1H, 1K, 3BB, Woods (5) 0H, 1K, 0BB

LP – Blake Gantenbein (59) 9H, 0K, 0BB, Brayden Baker (42) 4H, 1K, 2BB, Carter Noseep (36) 7H, 1K, 2BB Brayden Baker has a great season going on behind home plate {h/t Riverton Raiders}

Riverton 1 0 0 1 5 0 – 7 9 1

Casper 3 6 2 0 0 X – 11 12 2

Riverton – Bevers 2-3 S 2B, Reinig 0-3, Hutchison 2-3 2S, Hauck 1-4, DeVires 1-3 2B, Noseep 1-2 S, Baker 1-3 S, Branson Saltsgaver 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Cox 1-1 S, Bryce Mason 0-3, Beau Anderson 0-0. Totals 9-28

Casper – Pexton 1-2 S, Gifford 0-1, Yates 0-1, Smith 3-3 S 2B 3B, Stokes 0-1, DePoorter 1-2 2B, Nicholls 0-3, Berens 1-2 S, Barthalamew 1-1 S, Woods 0-1, Christensen 1-2 2B, Doyle 1-3 S, Davis 2-3 2S. Totals 12-27

WP – Smith (73) 6H, 10K, 0BB, Stokes (26) 1H, 0K, 3BB, Nicholls (29) 2H, 4K, 0BB

LP – Beau Anderson (40) 3H, 1K, 3BB, Branson Saltsgaver (41) 4H, 0K, 2BB, Garrett Jackson (37) 5H, 2K, 0BB, Ryan Cox (11) 0H, 1K, 0BB