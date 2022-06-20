Raiders 1-2 in Powell Father’s Day Tourney

A win, a pair of losses, and an early trip home thanks to a Park County thunderstorm summed up the Riverton Raiders trip to the Powell Father’s Day Tournament over the weekend.

Riverton opened play on Friday with a 12-9 loss to the homestanding Powell Pioneers.

Saturday dominating pitching by the 406 Flyers from Billings held the Raiders to just one hit, a single by Carter Noseep in a 4-0 loss.

Billings pitcher Ty Spaeny went the distance with nine strikeouts and 108 pitches in the win.

Riverton rolled to their first win of the tournament Sunday morning in a 16-6 win over the Miles City Mavericks.

A final game, scheduled against the Lovell Mustangs was called when rain pelted the field. Riverton players lined up for the National Anthem before opening Father’s Day Tournament play with the host Powell Pioneers {h/t Riverton Raiders}

The Raiders came out swinging against Miles City with three straight hits. Joel Biver singled to center, Jorey Anderson singled to left, and Nathon Hutchison drove a double to the right-field fence scoring both of them for a quick 2-0 Riverton lead.

A walk by Christopher Reinig then four straight singles by Jorey Anderson, Hutchison, Hunter Hauck, and Noseep added four more runs in the top of the second inning for a 6-0 Raiders lead.

A mixed back of errors, singles, and a home run by Reinig added four more runs in the third.

Branson Saltsgaver reached on an infield error then came home when Reinig ripped a looping fly ball over the left-field wall for an 8-0 lead.

The wheels came off the Maverick defense after the two-run homer. Bevers was hit by a pitch, Anderson reached on a third-base error, then Hauck scored Bevers on a single to center. A foiled pickoff attempt of Hauck sent Anderson home on a steal for a 10-0 lead.

Hauck was on the mound and hit the first two Miles City batters in the bottom of the third, setting up a five-run inning by the Mavericks.

He yielded a walk, two singles, and a double before the inning came to a close with Riverton leading 10-5.

Reinig hit the ball hard again, this time for a triple to deep right to open the fourth inning, he scored a couple of pitches later, tagging up on a fly ball from Bevers.

Singles by Hutchison and Brayden Baker, and three walks from Anderson, Hauck, and Noseep lifted the score to 14-5.

Miles City added one more run in the fourth, but Hutchison put the game away with a triple to center that scored Saltsgaver and Reinig for the 10-run lead. Beau Anderson fanned the last two Miles City batters for the win.

Riverton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 2

406 0 1 1 1 1 0 x – 4 5 1

Riverton – Joel Bevers 0-2, Jorey Anderson 0-2, Nathan Hutchison 0-4, Hunter Hauck 0-2, Darrick DeVries 0-2, Carter Noseep 1-3 S, Beau Anderson 0-3, Blake Gantenbein 0-1, Brayden Baker 0-1, Christopher Reinig 0-2. Totals 1-20

406 Flyers – Kyson Moran 1-3 S, Blake Harlan 1-3 S, Brady Spaeny 0-3, Michael Curl 0-3, David Osen 0-1, Jack Swant 0-1, Ty Spaeny 1-2 S, Riley Martinez 1-2 S, Cambden Johnson 1-3 3B, Ryan Nelson 0-2. Totals 5-22

WP – Ty Spaeny (108) 1H, 9K, 5BB

LP – Blake Gantenbein (72) 3H, 2K, 4BB, Nathan Hutchison (38) 2H, 2K, 2BB

Riverton 2 4 4 4 2 – 16 14 3

Miles City 0 0 5 1 0 – 6 6 3

Riverton – Bevers 1-4 S, J. Anderson 2-4 2S, Hutchison 4-5 2S. 2B. 3B, Hauck 2-2, B. Anderson 0-1, Noseep 1-1 S, Baker 1-4 S, Larson 0-0, Cox 0-3, Saltsgaver 1-4 S, Reinig 2-2 3B, HR. Totals 14-30

Miles City – Hurr 2-3, Awbery 1-2, Maurina 0-3, Smith 1-3, Shawyer 0-1, Kaniyka 1-3, Hurr 1-3, Pierce 0-1, Fenner 0-1. Totals 6-20

WP – Hunter Hauck (68) 4H, 2K, 4BB, Beau Anderson (37) 2H, 2K, 1BB

LP – Petcoff (45) 5H, 2K, 3BB, Pierce (49) 4H, 1K, 2BB, Shawyer (57) 5H, 3K, 4BB

