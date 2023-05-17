Radcast Outdoors teams up with Wyoming Game and Fish to clean up the Rendezvous Ponds, help needed with lunch provided

(Riverton, WY)- May 27th from 9-12 there will be a trash clean up at Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton. This event is ahead of the Kiwanis Free Fishing Day event June 3rd. Lunch will be provided by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. RadCast will also be doing a giveaway drawing and those who RSVP will be entered to win. You must be present to win. Patrick Edwards has more details below with info on prizes, sign ups and more.

It’s important we keep our community and places we recreate clean. If you can help out make a plan to attend and bring the family. They would like people to RSVP by May 25th. Sign up by clicking the link.