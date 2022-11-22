Quiet weather again today; weak system expected tonight through Wednesday

County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Tuesday should be another quiet day, similar to Monday.

A weak system will bring slightly cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and snow showers to much of the region, which moves in tonight through Wednesday.

Thanksgiving day, however, should be quiet and dry, with the NWSR providing the following holiday forecast.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s today, with lows tonight in the upper teens and lower 20’s.

h/t NWSR
