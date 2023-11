(Fremont County, WY) – “The snow has settled across the Cowboy State, and skies will clear out during the day today,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “The weekend is expected to be quiet and chilly, with temperatures below normal. The quiet and chilly weather will continue into the start of the upcoming work week.”

Highs today in the 10 range from 19 degrees in South Pass City to 25 degrees in Dubois. Check out the graphic below for your area’s highs and overnight lows. h/t NWSR