Putting the spotlight on Dr. Siebersma, OB-GYN

Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care are excited to spotlight Dr. Siebersma, our local expert in Women’s Health. He has been in practice for over 25 years, and in Lander since 2008. He is a leader in the field with an excellent track record and we are proud to highlight his expertise and leadership in our clinic and community.

Dr. Siebersma is a board-certified gynecologist who specializes in all aspects of a woman’s reproductive health including preventative care and screenings for cancer or STIs.

Some of the services and tests provided are:

Women should start receiving annual gynecology exams between 18 and 21 or when they become sexually active. However, you should schedule an exam sooner if you are experiencing any gynecological symptoms. Such symptoms include irregularities in the menstrual cycle, unusual or severe vaginal or pelvic pain, abnormal vaginal bleeding or discharge, swelling, tenderness, sores, lumps, itching, or unusual changes in the breast.

Dr. Siebersma is excited to announce that he will soon be offering a new option for outpatient surgeries at Western Wyoming Medical Center at 535 East Main Street in Lander, Wyoming. He will still be performing inpatient surgeries at SageWest Lander.

Jan Siebersma, MD provides excellent care for women in a safe, relaxed, and professional environment and is accepting new patients at Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care. Call (307) 332-2941 or (307) 856-6591 for an appointment today.