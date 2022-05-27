Public Notice: Use of Public Transit Encouraged for NMMV Grand Opening Saturday

IMPORTANT GRAND OPENING NOTICE: Because of the expected overflow crowds at its Grand Opening, The National Museum of Military Vehicles is STRONGLY encouraging visitors to use public transportation from the town of Dubois on Saturday to access the Museum.

With expected rainy weather and limited parking spaces, visitors will have an improved experience if they use the free bus service to and from the Museum. Using the shuttle service will minimize walking distances to the Grand Opening ceremony and Museum.

Pickup/drop-off points include the Dubois Town Park at 909 W Ramshorn, the parking lot next to the Country “Jackalope” Store at 404 W Ramshorn, and the parking lot near the Dubois Medical Clinic ‌at 5547 US Highway 26 on the east side of Dubois. Depending on where guests board the bus, the free ride to the Museum will take between 10 to 25 minutes.

Buses will begin transporting people to the Museum just before 9 a.m. and return service to Dubois will be available every 15 minutes throughout the day.

