Public Notice: Tweed Lane Closer effective Thursday, July 28

Lander, WY – Fremont County Transportation Superintendent, Billy Meeks, authorized the closure of Tweed Ln at the intersection of Lower N Fork & N 2nd Street effective Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 7am-4pm for culvert replacement. Local traffic will be allowed to travel to their residence from the other side of Tweed Ln. This will not affect travel on Lower N Fork & N 2nd Street.

Fremont County Department of Transportation asks that all parties affected plan their travel & routes accordingly. The roadway will be reopened once the repairs are completed and it is deemed safe. Please contact the Fremont County Transportation Department at (307) 332-1038 should you have any questions regarding this closure.

