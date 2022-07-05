Public Notice: Road Closure on Major Ave this Thursday, July 7th

Riverton, WY – Fremont County Transportation Superintendent, Billy Meeks, authorized the closure of Major at the intersection of Gasser effective Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 7am-12pm for culvert replacement. Local traffic will be allowed to travel to their residence.

Fremont County Transportation asks that all parties affected plan their travel & routes accordingly. The roadway will be reopened once the repairs are completed and it is deemed safe. Please contact the Fremont County Transportation Department at (307)332-1038 should you have any questions regarding this closure.

This public notice has been paid for by the Fremont County Transportation Department.