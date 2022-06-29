Public Notice: City of Riverton Safe Routes to School Public Meeting

Siblings cross the street at a cross walk on their way to school

City of Riverton
Safe Routes to School Public Meeting
Wednesday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m.
City Hall


The City of Riverton will be holding a Public Meeting to discuss the city’s Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) application for a Safe Routes to School Project. The project area
will include West Monroe, west of Willow Creek Elementary, and South Major to Riverview Road. It will consist of improvements to sidewalk, curb & gutter, storm water, ADA,
safe routes for non-drivers, and pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

