Public Notice: City of Riverton Safe Routes to School Public Meeting

City of Riverton

Safe Routes to School Public Meeting

Wednesday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m.

City Hall



The City of Riverton will be holding a Public Meeting to discuss the city’s Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) application for a Safe Routes to School Project. The project area

will include West Monroe, west of Willow Creek Elementary, and South Major to Riverview Road. It will consist of improvements to sidewalk, curb & gutter, storm water, ADA,

safe routes for non-drivers, and pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

paid for by FCSD #1