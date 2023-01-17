Public Meeting Open House – Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan

Fremont County and the City of Lander will hold a public meeting on Monday, January 30, 2023, to share findings from the study to date and inform the public about the identified alternative. This is the second meeting for the Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan. The plan will utilize feedback from this public meeting to inform decisions regarding preferred alternatives. The public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a presentation taking place at 6:15 p.m.

The Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan is intended to provide guidance for the area to improve roadway safety for all users and to identify right-of-way and access-related issues. The Plan will include alternatives analysis, multi-modal transportation considerations, right-of-way evaluation, and environmental considerations.

For further information regarding the Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan, please contact Kyle Lehto, HDR Engineering, at 307-228-6063 or [email protected].