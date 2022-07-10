Public invited to attend gas, diesel price working group meeting￼

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Price Working Group has released its agenda for its public meetings. The first of two meetings will take place on Friday, July 15 from 1-5 pm in the Herschler Building’s Connector Auditorium in Cheyenne.

The first meeting will include presentations on the current fuel tax, the distribution of gas and diesel in Wyoming, and information on general fuel market supply and demand impacts. The public will also have the opportunity to comment and provide suggestions.

A copy of the agenda that includes a Zoom link for the meeting is available here, and via a link on the homepage of the Governor’s website. Members of the public are encouraged to email Chair Brenda Henson at [email protected] in advance if they wish to give a presentation.