Public hearing on Riverton budget Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

There is one item on the agenda: a public hearing followed by council consideration of the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.

The proposed budget totals $30.4 million, according to staff, including $8.8 million in the general fund, $3.1 million in the water fund, $3.1 million in the wastewater fund, $3 million in the sanitation fund, $6.9 million in the airport fund, $30,000 in the 911 fund, $900,000 in the economic development fund, $2.9 million in the 1 percent fund, $1.3 million in the air service fund, $83,000 in the senior endowment fund, $66,000 in the Riverton Rendezvous fund and $2,800 in the Rendezvous Games fund.

Advertisement

About $13.5 million of the total budget is from capital expenditures, staff said, and debt service accounts for almost $480,000 of the total budget.

This week’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and it will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information visit the city’s website or call 856-2227.