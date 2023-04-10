Public hearing on redistricting ordinance to take place during Lander City Council meeting Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a special regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda begins with a public hearing on a redistricting ordinance that will be considered on first reading later in the meeting.

Mike Lilygren is scheduled to present comments about the Lander Economic Development Association during communication from the floor, and there are two proclamations on the agenda: for National Occupational Therapy Month and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Under “old business,” the council will consider its mill levy ordinance on second reading.

New business for the evening includes a resolution exempting the Museum of the American West property from open container rules for the Lander Brewfest in June.

The council will also consider authorizing the mayor to sign:

-a notice of award to Honnen Equipment Company for the procurement of a wheel loader and attachments for airport snow removal, in the amount of about $320,000

-a standard form of agreement between Erdman Company and the City of Lander for $160,000 for additional design services on the Table Mountain Living Community

-a corrected attachment for the mortgage with the Wyoming Business Council

Other items of new business include:

-discussion of changes to the city fee schedule

-adoption of the city’s 2023 strategic plan priority list

-voting delegates and resolutions for the 2023 Wyoming Association of Municipalities convention

There will be an executive session regarding litigation before the meeting adjourns.

The council meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 817 6579 2404 Passcode: 301775).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.