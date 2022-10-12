Public forums next step for FCSD #25 Concealed Carry

(Riverton, WY) – The second Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees discussion about employee concealed carry firearms on school property was held on September 27, where a community forum was decided on as the next step, but no date was selected.

Last night, October 11, it was decided to hold three public forums with the dates and times spread out to allow for the most input. Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan is preparing those dates and times based on the school calendar.

Since this would be considered a rule change, once a draft policy is approved by the Board, it would then be submitted to the County Clerk’s Office for a 45-day public comment period, according to Joel Vincent, the school’s legal counsel. This would be followed by 45 days with the Secretary of State, where it will be reviewed by several entities, including the Governor.

