Property sale, two bid awards on Riverton council agenda for Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a retirement recognition for building inspector Dave Paskett.

There will also be a public hearing regarding the proposed sale of a 1.28-acre municipal property in the RIW Industrial Park to Randall Lee Dolcater for $35,000.

The assessed value of the property is $40,000, according to staff.

The city advertised its intent to sell the property in October and requested bids by Nov. 4, staff said; Dolcater’s was the only bid to come in.

Revenue from the sale will be deposited in the municipal airport enterprise fund, staff said.

Bid awards

There are two bid awards on Tuesday’s agenda: for the Sage and Mesquite Sewer Project and the Waste Water Treatment Plant Inflow Pump Replacement Project.

Staff recommended hiring Jerry Bornhoft Construction for both jobs.

The $225,000 sewer project will replace 710 feet of 8-inch clay line, four manholes, and 210 feet of sewer line, according to staff.

Two bids came in for that job, staff said, from Jerry Bornhoft Construction for $225,000, and from JR Civil, LLC for almost $430,000.

The $100,000 pump replacement project will replace two of the three inflow pumps at the municipal wastewater treatment plant, staff said.

Jerry Bornhoft Construction offered the only bid for the job, according to staff.

Tuesday’s council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.