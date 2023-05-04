Project bid approvals, contracts and more came before the Commissioners Wednesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened on Wednesday, May 3 for their regular meeting. Below is a recap.

The Board accepted the Inberg-Miller Engineers’ proposal for the 2023 Striping Project for an estimated cost for the proposed scope of service as $5,000.

Several health insurance proposals were approved: 1. Stop Loss Insurance renewal offer with Voya Employee Benefits; 2. Optum Managed Transplant Program; 3. Marketing Overview for Fremont County.

Advertisement

The following ARPA and LATC funded project bids were approved:

ISS – network upgrade – Traveling Computers, INC. – $18,967.92

ISS – Griffey Hill Network Tower – Traveling Computers, INC. – $90,000

Emergency Management – Office Equipment – Amazon – $1,507.72

CAST – Upgrade Entryway at S Federal Office – Wyo Glass LLC – $11,931

Treatment Courts – Remodel, Furniture, Equipment – Various – $12,437.07

Buildings – Detention Center carpeting – Ron’s Flooring – $30,515.05

Recreation Commission – Youth Camp Remodel – Various – $131,509.76

Fair – Main Building Painting Project – Samuelson Painting, Inc. – $63,930

Buildings – Window Replacement at S. Federal Entryway – Wyo Glass LLC – $16,309

Buildings – Window Replacement at S. Federal Building – Wyo Glass LLC – $36,808.69

Youth Services – Two Chevy Traverses – Fremont Chevrolet Buick GMC – $67,487

Vehicle Maintenance – Transmission Flush Machine – Lander NAPA – $6,790

The Board approved submission of a letter to the State BLM Director regarding Fremont County’s intent to coordinate its participation with several other Wyoming counties with assistance from the Wyoming County Commissioners Association regarding BLM plan amendments for the management of greater sage grouse.

The contract between Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division and Fremont County Commissioners as governing body for the Juvenile Treatment Court of Fremont County was approved in the amount of $216,725.98.

The contract between Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division and Fremont County Commissioners as governing body for the Court Assisted Supervised Treatment of Fremont County was approved in the amount of $209,125,74.

Advertisement

Rosewood Hills Subdivision lots 9, 10 & 11 replat was approved.

A commercial driver’s license training payment contract was approved for Vehicle Maintenance, indicating an employee must stay with the county for two years if the county pays for tuition for the CDL.