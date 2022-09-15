Proclamation, service agreement and more happened Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of their meeting.

The Board proclaimed the week of October 23-29, 2022, as Childhood Cancer Awareness Week to recognize the significant strides that need to take place to alleviate this tragic disease.

The service agreement with the city of Riverton and Juvenile Justice Service of Fremont County (aka Youth Services) was approved for fiscal year 2022-23.

The Board agreed to co-sponsor an emergency watershed protection program with Popo Agie Conservation District to protect Deer Valley Road.

Columbus Day (October 10, 2022) will have the Courthouse closed to the public for an in-house training and cleaning day. All other offices will be business as usual.

The administrative services agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming was approved for fiscal year 2022-23.