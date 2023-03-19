Proclamation, preliminary budget hearing and more to come before the Commissioners on March 21

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene on Tuesday, March 21 for their regular meeting in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 874 7266 0974 Passcode: 700833

Below is the tentative agenda, which is subject to change at any time.

Advertisement

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

Advertisement

9:15 A.M.: MUSEUM DIRECTOR SCOTT GOETZ

A) PIONEER CABIN LEASE AGREEMENT

B) PIONEER PAVILION LEASE AGREEMENT

C) PERSONNEL

9:30 A.M.: COURTNEY HILL, CHILD DEVELOPMENT SERVICES EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR – PROCLAMATION IN SUPPORT OF NATIONAL WEEK OF THE YOUNG CHILD

9:45 A.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE – PRELIMINARY BUDGET HEARING

Advertisement

10:00 A.M. REVIEW OF LOCAL ASSISTANCE AND TRIBAL CONSISTENCY FUND (LATC) GRANT PROJECTS

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

Advertisement

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: