Proclamation honoring local Army veteran on Dubois council agenda; meeting Wednesday

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The agenda begins with a discussion about the town’s Mega Sign, which the Wind River Visitor’s Council is “considering options for,” including possibly “swapping signs with other entities.”

Action items include a proclamation honoring Army veteran James V. “Mac” McElhiney.

The council will also consider approving a $6,362 Tourism Asset Development grant from the Dubois Chamber of Commerce for a business guide/map and Brewfest marketing, and an updated memorandum of agreement for the Horse Creek Road Federal Lands Access Program project.

There are two resolutions on the agenda that would authorize American Rescue Plan Act grant applications: one for Meckem Street water improvements, street replacement, and stormwater system improvements; and another for repairs at the wastewater treatment plant.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and meeting minutes are available on the town’s website.

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.