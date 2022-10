(Lander, WY) – The Lander Police Department (LPD) is currently investigating the theft of a local resident’s hunting spoils, a large elk head and antlers.

The theft was reported around 6:43 AM on October 16, and occurred in the 300 block of Del Street in Lander.

As stated, LPD is currently investigating, and anyone with information should contact Sgt. Detective Lutterman, at 307-332-3401

