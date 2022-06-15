Pride Party at the Social Night Club & Lounge this weekend

Paid for by the Social Nightclub & Lounge

The Social Nightclub & Lounge is hosting a Pride Block Party on Friday, June 17. DJ International and DJ Telano will provide partygoers with live music so they can dance the night away.

Everyone is invited, so head over to 502 East Main Street starting at 5 pm.

Also, Friday night is the Male Revue Show inside the Social starting at 7 pm. This is a ticketed event. Click here for more details.

Wrapping up the Pride Weekend, on Saturday, June 18 is a Lez Pride Party inside the Social starting at 9 pm.

Paid for by the Social Nightclub & Lounge