Preston Armour

Preston Marcus Armour died peacefully after a lengthy illness in Mountain View, CA on April 26, 2023.

Preston was the son of Vernon and Adeline Armour and was born on September 20, 1955 in Lander, WY.

He was a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

Preston grew up at Kinnear, graduating from Wind River High School. He lived in San Francisco, CA and worked and volunteered for many years at Project Open Hand until retirement. He loved San Francisco and was a huge fan of the professional sports teams in the Bay Area.

Preston had a quick smile and was loved by his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling to visit family and exploring new places and new casinos.

Preston is survived by sister Rosanne Longhorn of Olathe, KS, brothers Ronald and wife Joetta of Albuquerque, NM, Bill Armour and wife Rickina of Ethete, WY and brother Julian Armour of Reno, NV.

Preston is preceded in death by parents Vernon Armour and Adeline Armour, foster parents Bill and Ferne Watson, siblings Barbara Jean Coulston, Vernon Edward Armour, Mary Catherine McAdams and Jerry Armour.

Preston’s ashes will be buried in the family cemetery at Ethete at a later date.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts and kind words for our beloved Preston.