Preseason football rankings have two teams in the top 5

(Fremont County, WY) – For the first time this season, Wyoming high school football rankings have been released. Two Fremont County teams made the top five while three more teams received votes. The rankings were released by wyopreps.com.

Dubois ranks second in the preseason polls for 1A 6-Man, earning a first-place vote. They sit behind the defending champion Rattlers from Little Snake River. The Rams finished the season in the semi-finals after falling to Burlington who is third in the preseason ranks.

The other team to be ranked was Wind River in Class 1A 9-Man. The Cougars are third overall. They earned three first-place votes. They are behind Pine Bluffs, who were state champs a season ago, and Big Piney. Shoshoni fell short of the top five earning two first-place votes but were 15 points behind Lingle Ft. Laramie in the preseason top five.

Lander and Riverton also received votes for Class 3A but did not make the top five.

Check the full breakdown of the rankings here.