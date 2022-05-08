Precipitation likely throughout the day into tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, rain/snow is likely across the west today through tonight.

While Fremont County will mostly be avoiding severe weather impacts, wind gusts of 40 mph are possible across the south this afternoon, with snow developing from Eastern Sweetwater to Natrona County tonight.

The Wind River and Bighorn Basins are expected to stay mostly dry.

High temperatures will mostly be in the upper 50’s for the County, with Shoshoni and Dubois the outliers at 61 and 44 degrees.

Lows will be in the mid to lower 30’s, with Dubois a bit cooler at 25 degrees.