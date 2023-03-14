Practical Tips for Helping to Grow Social Media Followers and Increase Engagements – Workshop featuring Carey Dod

Join us for an exciting workshop, Practical Tips for Helping to Grow Social Media Followers and Increase Engagements, featuring CWC Digital Marketing Manager, Carey Dod.

For a social media marketing strategy to be successful, a big key is to try and reach as many people in your target audience as possible. However, if your target audience isn’t clearly defined and that audience isn’t following you, then you most likely aren’t seeing the results you would like. Further, if you do start gaining the audience you are hoping for, if people aren’t interacting and engaging with your content, then you may not be enjoying as much success from your campaigns as you should be.

Join us as we explore some practical strategies and tips for helping to grow your followers and increase your engagements across social platforms.

WORKSHOP

Thursday, March 16th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.