Power outage affecting over 150 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Lander

UPDATE: 6:00 PM, power has been restored to most every customer.

UPDATE: 3:45 PM – Rocky Mountain Power Representative Jona Whitesides just informed County 10 that the cause of the outage is now known, which stemmed from a blown fuse at the top of the power pole. The specific cause of the blown fuse is unknown, but due to the nature of the damage crews can’t reroute power, and will need to reframe the pole. The estimated time of restoration is now Closer to about 6:30 – 7:00 PM.

The Fremont County Courthouse will be closed the rest of the day due to the outage.

Advertisement

(Lander, WY) – There is currently a power outage affecting 162 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Lander, first reported at 2:13 PM on Wednesday, January 11.

Crews have been notified and are investigating the cause.

Estimated restore time is currently listed as 1:00 AM, January 12.

Police scanner traffic indicated it was caused by a vehicle collision with a pole, but that is not confirmed.

Advertisement

County 10 reached out to Rocky Mountain Power, but no one was available for comment just yet.

This post will be updated with further information once it becomes available.