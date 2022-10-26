Postseason football broadcast schedule and how to stream

(Fremont County, WY) – Post-season for football is here! County 10 will be providing coverage throughout the playoffs for teams in Fremont County.

County 10 has partnered with the NFHS Network to provide a locally produced live streaming option for the post season.

The NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) has exclusive rights with the WHSAA (Wyoming High School Activities Association) to stream post-season video. County 10 can not provide a public video feed because of this contractual relationship. Streaming playoff or regional coverage requires a subscription on the NFHS platform.

Some games will be strictly broadcast via radio while others will be video and radio. We will provide a schedule of games throughout the playoffs.

Below is first round playoff coverage from County 10. Anything can happen with playoff football, so stay tuned for updates November 4 and November 11-12

October 28

Lander at Star Valley 5 p.m. Listen to the game on KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM Watch live on the NFHS Network

Lusk at Shoshoni at 2 p.m. Listen to the game on 105.1 Jack FM Watch live on the NFHS Network

Wind River at Southeast Listen live via local Torrington station KGOS



November 4

TBD based on results of the first round games.

November 11-12

TBD based on results of the second round games.