Post Rodeo Firework Show will continue this year on the 4th of July

Lander Old Timer’s Rodeo Association (LOTRA) and the City of Lander have entered into a partnership to continue the fireworks show after the rodeo on the 4th of July. Funding has been secured thanks to successful grants through the Lander District Recreation Board.

The partners agree this is a short-term solution to provide a sanctioned show following the rodeo. In August, partners will be looking for an organization or a citizens group to develop long-term plans to continue the show for years to come. If you are interested in being part of this discussion, please contact City Hall.