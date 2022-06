Each June the skies, screens, lawns and air conditioning filters across the Rocky Mountain West and Great Plains are filled with flying cotton from the indigenous cottonwood trees. A Riverton lawn resembles new fallen snow as cottonwood lint falling to the ground reaches it’s peak {h/t Randy Tucker}

Pioneers used cottonwood lint to stuff pillows and as a fire starter but there are few modern applications for this material. Heavy accumulations of cottonwood lint piled up on a chicken wire fence {h/t Randy Tucker}