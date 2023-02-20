Popo Agie Campground bridge, connecting trails closed due to moose, calf sightings

Vince Tropea
h/t Sinks Canyon State Park

(Lander, WY) – The Popo Agie Campground bridge and all connecting trails are currently closed as of Monday, February 20 due to moose and calf sightings in the area, according to a post shared on the Sinks Canyon State Park Facebook page.

The full post is below.

Moose cows are great mothers, which means they defend their calves very aggressively. We, in conjunction with Wyoming Game and Fish Department, have decided to keep our guests and the moose safe by closing the Popo Agie Campground bridge and all connecting trails. Please check back for updates.

