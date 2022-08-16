Polls open until 7 pm today

County 10 Photo - Kinnear Fire Hall Vote Center

(Fremont County, WY) – Today, August 16 is the Primary Election across Wyoming and polls are open now until 7 pm at the following eight Vote Centers.

  • ARAPAHOE:  Arapahoe Charter School Building- 445 Little Wind River Bttm. Rd.
  • ETHETE:  Wyoming Indian High School Gym- 638 Blue Sky Hwy—MASKS ARE STILL REQUIRED
  • FT WASHAKIE:  Ft. Washakie School Gym- 90 Ft. Washakie School Rd. 
  • KINNEAR:  Kinnear Fire Hall-11521 Hwy 26
  • LANDER:  Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse- 350 Baldwin Creek Rd.
  • RIVERTON:  Fremont Center-1010 Fairgrounds Dr.
  • SHOSHONI:  Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center-214 E. 2nd St.
  • DUBOIS:  Dubois Headwaters Community Arts Center-20 Stalnaker St. 

Forgot to register to vote? No worries, you can still register at the Vote Center.

Don’t forget to bring an ID with you:

  • Wyoming Driver’s License or ID Card 
  • Tribal ID Card 
  • Unexpired US Passport 
  • US Military Card 
  • DL or ID Card from Another State 
  • University of Wyoming Student ID 
  • Wyoming Community College Student ID 
  • Wyoming Public School Student ID 
  • Unexpired Medicare Insurance Card 
  • Unexpired Medicaid Insurance Card

Follow all of County 10’s Primary Election coverage here.

