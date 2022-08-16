Polls open until 7 pm today

(Fremont County, WY) – Today, August 16 is the Primary Election across Wyoming and polls are open now until 7 pm at the following eight Vote Centers.

ARAPAHOE: Arapahoe Charter School Building- 445 Little Wind River Bttm. Rd.

ETHETE: Wyoming Indian High School Gym- 638 Blue Sky Hwy—MASKS ARE STILL REQUIRED

FT WASHAKIE: Ft. Washakie School Gym- 90 Ft. Washakie School Rd.

KINNEAR: Kinnear Fire Hall-11521 Hwy 26

LANDER: Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse- 350 Baldwin Creek Rd.

RIVERTON: Fremont Center-1010 Fairgrounds Dr.

SHOSHONI: Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center-214 E. 2 nd St.

St. DUBOIS: Dubois Headwaters Community Arts Center-20 Stalnaker St.

Forgot to register to vote? No worries, you can still register at the Vote Center.

Don’t forget to bring an ID with you:

Wyoming Driver’s License or ID Card

Tribal ID Card

Unexpired US Passport

US Military Card

DL or ID Card from Another State

University of Wyoming Student ID

Wyoming Community College Student ID

Wyoming Public School Student ID

Unexpired Medicare Insurance Card

Unexpired Medicaid Insurance Card

