Polls open until 7 pm today

(Fremont County, WY) – Today, August 16 is the Primary Election across Wyoming and polls are open now until 7 pm at the following eight Vote Centers.
- ARAPAHOE: Arapahoe Charter School Building- 445 Little Wind River Bttm. Rd.
- ETHETE: Wyoming Indian High School Gym- 638 Blue Sky Hwy—MASKS ARE STILL REQUIRED
- FT WASHAKIE: Ft. Washakie School Gym- 90 Ft. Washakie School Rd.
- KINNEAR: Kinnear Fire Hall-11521 Hwy 26
- LANDER: Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse- 350 Baldwin Creek Rd.
- RIVERTON: Fremont Center-1010 Fairgrounds Dr.
- SHOSHONI: Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center-214 E. 2nd St.
- DUBOIS: Dubois Headwaters Community Arts Center-20 Stalnaker St.
Forgot to register to vote? No worries, you can still register at the Vote Center.
Don’t forget to bring an ID with you:
- Wyoming Driver’s License or ID Card
- Tribal ID Card
- Unexpired US Passport
- US Military Card
- DL or ID Card from Another State
- University of Wyoming Student ID
- Wyoming Community College Student ID
- Wyoming Public School Student ID
- Unexpired Medicare Insurance Card
- Unexpired Medicaid Insurance Card
Follow all of County 10’s Primary Election coverage here.