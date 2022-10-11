Police department grant award on Lander City Council agenda for Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda for the evening includes the second reading of an ordinance rezoning portions of Phyllis Lynn Drive from residential to commercial.

There are two items under new business:

-a letter of agreement awarding the Lander Police Department about $33,640 in grant funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance

-the Hitshew easement and right-of-way deed on Sinks Canyon Road

The regular meeting will be preceded by a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., which will include an executive session on real estate.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 83609530462 Passcode: 659675).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

