Polar Express pulling into Riverton CATS Museum

After area schools are out for the holiday break, the Central Wyoming Children’s Center for Art, Technology, & Science is hosting their annual Polar Express event. Attendees can choose from times on Monday, December 19 or Tuesday, December 20. Each day the festivities will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are available for $5.

The fun-filled time includes holiday activities, a hot cocoa bar, reading of The Polar Express, and even a visit from Santa!

The center is located at 120 S 3rd St East in Riverton.

Advertisement

For more information, visit the center or call 307-463-0313.