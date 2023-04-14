Podcasting from Start-up to Professional- Workshop featuring Charene Herrara

Join us for an exciting workshop, Podcasting from Start-up to Professional featuring Charene Herrera, Program Director and Morning Show host on KDLY and Jack FM, and a few special guests.

Podcasting as a beginner: Devin King will speak on starting a podcast as a passion project and how he monetizes that and grows his audience at home. He will also talk about start-up equipment.

Podcasting into a business: Patrick Edwards, host of the Radcast Podcast, will speak on starting a podcast that can grow into a business with sponsorships and gain profitability over time.

Podcasting as a professional: Charene Herrera speaks on podcasting as a job, different platforms and how it can help your business.

Plus a special appearance from a popular podcast host.

WORKSHOP

Thursday, April 20th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.