(Fremont County, WY) – “The holiday weekend looks pleasant and warm!” said the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop east of the Divide today, July 1, with highs in the 70s to 80s.

“Sunday looks dry and sunny, with highs in the 70s and 80s,” according to the NWSR. “By Monday, a stretch of daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms begins.”

