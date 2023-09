(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the pattern of a pleasant, slow transition to fall will continue today.

Seasonal and mostly dry conditions will close out the weekend and start the new work week, however, cooler and wetter weather is on the way by Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s for most today, with a few spots reaching 80 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s and 50’s. h/t NWSR