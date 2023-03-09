Play it again Sam

Lovell Bulldog players donned “Doing it for Sam” Bulldog Strong, t-shirts as they warmed up for their 1:30 pm Class 3-A state tournament game with Douglas. “Sam” was Sam Smith, a beloved local sports reporter for the Lovell Chronicle who was tragically killed in an automobile accident while on the way home from covering the state wrestling tournament in Casper two weeks ago.

Smith covered Lovell and Rocky Mountain athletics from Little League through varsity Bulldog and Grizzly sports with a love for the game, the kids and his community.

Smith was an organ donor and his gift lives on in many other people.

