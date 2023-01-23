Platte County rollover results in one death, two injuries

(Platte County, WY) – On January 21, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 67 on Interstate 25, north of Chugwater, resulting in one death and two injuries, according to a release issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) on January 23.

The deceased has been identified as 49-year-old Colorado resident Adam Mitchell.

At 5:06 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a rollover crash involving a 15-year-old juvenile driving a truck that was pulling a flatbed trailer and heading south on Interstate 25.

The juvenile reportedly lost control on the ice and snow-covered roadway, causing the vehicle to jackknife and overturn.

The report indicates that the juvenile was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

The first passenger was identified as Mitchell, also reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, who succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

The second passenger has been identified as Jason Lopez, a 49-year-old Fort Collins, Colorado resident.

Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the Banner Health Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

There have been 7 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to 1 in 2022, 8 in 2021, and 3 in 2020, to date.