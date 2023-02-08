Pizza and a Movie at the Riverton Branch Library!

Sponsored by Fremont County Libraries
Sponsored by Fremont County Libraries

The Riverton Branch Library invites you to a RBL Movie night. Enjoy pizza and the film Catch the Fair One, Wednesday, Feb. 15th 7pm.


Inspired by true incidents, “Catch the Fair One” follows a Native American
boxer as she embarks on the fight of her life when she goes undercover in
a sex trafficking operation to seek answers and revenge against the men
responsible for the disappearance of her sister.


For more information, call 307-856-3556 or stop by the Riverton Branch
Library!


When: Wednesday, Feb. 15th 7pm
Where: Riverton Branch Library Community Room

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.