Pizza and a Movie at the Riverton Branch Library!

The Riverton Branch Library invites you to a RBL Movie night. Enjoy pizza and the film Catch the Fair One, Wednesday, Feb. 15th 7pm.



Inspired by true incidents, “Catch the Fair One” follows a Native American

boxer as she embarks on the fight of her life when she goes undercover in

a sex trafficking operation to seek answers and revenge against the men

responsible for the disappearance of her sister.



For more information, call 307-856-3556 or stop by the Riverton Branch

Library!



When: Wednesday, Feb. 15th 7pm

Where: Riverton Branch Library Community Room