Pit Pass Rewards – The fastest way to earn rewards on every purchase you make!

Pit Pass Rewards is a loyalty program designed for loyal Pit Stop customers. You can earn points on every single purchase to trade in for great rewards like food, beverages, services and much more! You will receive one point for every dollar you spend inside the store and two points per gallon of fuel purchased.

With a swipe or scan of your Pit Pass Rewards card or by entering your phone number, your points will be automatically added to your account. Simply accumulate points and trade them in for instant savings inside Pit Stop Travel Centers.

As a member, you will also be eligible to save money on specials throughout the store. So not only will you earn points towards free merchandise, you’ll be able to save money on your favorite purchases as well.

There are two ways to sign up:

Register in-store: Go to the register and fill out the form to receive your card and start earning points. Register online here. Complete the required fields, hit submit, and start earning points.

Receive 100 bonus points when you sign up today!

Then download the free app to see daily and weekly specials. Search for Pit Stop Rewards in the Apple Store or Google Play Store or scan the QR code below.